Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 800” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.22) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.27) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) target price on ASOS in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,751.15 ($21.16).

ASOS Stock Down 5.0 %

ASC stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 651.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,015.91. The stock has a market cap of £509.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1,700.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASOS

About ASOS

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($318,414.69).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

