Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price to $205.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.14.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $137.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $135.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.91.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.