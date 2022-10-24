Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $11.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Under Armour by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Under Armour by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 245,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 144,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

