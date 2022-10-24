Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.47.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,801. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

