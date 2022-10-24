Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $150.43 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

