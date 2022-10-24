Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dillard’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Up 2.6 %

Dillard’s stock opened at $306.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.76. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 121.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 52.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 75.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.