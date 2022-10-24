Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $180.50

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.50 and last traded at $178.19, with a volume of 5492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.67.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

