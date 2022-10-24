Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0596 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.90 billion and $242.69 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00020984 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00271634 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001330 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00017560 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.