Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,906,000 after acquiring an additional 147,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,031,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,382,000 after acquiring an additional 624,644 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.50. 30,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,121. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

