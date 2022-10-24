Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on D. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

D traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.85. 38,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

