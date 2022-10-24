Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Dorman Products updated its FY22 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

Dorman Products Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of DORM stock traded down $6.04 on Monday, reaching $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.57. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 847.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $129.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

