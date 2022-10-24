Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $9.65

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.90. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFH. TheStreet lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $921.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 170,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 16.7% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Further Reading

