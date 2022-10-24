Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given New C$17.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $11.10 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 810. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.