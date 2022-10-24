Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given New C$17.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $11.10 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 810. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.