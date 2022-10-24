Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.00 million-$401.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.15 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.44.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NAPA opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.13. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

About Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,254,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,413,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 66,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.