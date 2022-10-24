Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.07

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 22974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

DX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $7,191,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

