e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

Several research firms recently commented on ELF. Cowen cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ELF opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,951,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,951,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,663 shares of company stock worth $18,988,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

