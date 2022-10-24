E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.80 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on E.On in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

E.On stock opened at €7.91 ($8.07) on Thursday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €8.48 and a 200-day moving average of €8.98.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

