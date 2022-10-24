E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €8.50 by UBS Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.50 ($8.67) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

EOAN traded down €0.11 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €7.91 ($8.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,100 shares. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.02). The business’s 50-day moving average is €8.48 and its 200-day moving average is €8.98.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

