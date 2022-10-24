EAC (EAC) Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004578 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $265.89 million and $47,044.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.88566527 USD and is up 15.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $58,103.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

