Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Purchases A$27,650.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider David Blackhall bought 2,500 shares of Eagers Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.06 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of A$27,650.00 ($19,335.66).
David Blackhall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, David Blackhall bought 2,500 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$12.89 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of A$32,222.50 ($22,533.22).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.42.
Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.
