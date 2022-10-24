Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

ESTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.04. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $98,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,883,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,839,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $98,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,883,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,839,636.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cypress Investments, Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,503,891.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

See Also

