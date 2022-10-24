eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,492 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 18.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 27.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in eBay by 18.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.