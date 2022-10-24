Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $85.34. 30,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.09.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

