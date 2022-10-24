Efinity Token (EFI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $58.03 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $58.03 million and $1.87 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,755,229 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Efinity Token is enjin.io/products/efinity. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

