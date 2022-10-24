Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.83.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

TSE EFN traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,015. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$288.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

