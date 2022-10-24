Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Raised to $610.00 at UBS Group

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $585.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELV. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $510.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $479.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.67. Elevance Health has a one year low of $392.40 and a one year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.38. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $39.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 29.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

