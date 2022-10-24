Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Raised to $610.00 at UBS Group

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $585.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELV. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.
Elevance Health Price Performance
Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $510.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $479.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.67. Elevance Health has a one year low of $392.40 and a one year high of $533.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevance Health (ELV)
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.