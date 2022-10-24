Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 3.8% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $8.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $349.06. 51,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $342.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $143,804,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

