Emerson Wealth LLC Acquires 1,737 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,660,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,109,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,904,000 after purchasing an additional 582,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $93.62. The company had a trading volume of 65,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,111. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average of $101.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

