Emerson Wealth LLC Has $19.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 12.6% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.59. 569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,606. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

