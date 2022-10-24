Emerson Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

