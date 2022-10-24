Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.78. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

