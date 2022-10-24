Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 129,337 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 129,337 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 3.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Valero Energy worth $41,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.37. The company had a trading volume of 33,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,231. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

