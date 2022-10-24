Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

CubeSmart stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,854. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $57.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.75%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

