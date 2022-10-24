Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cogent Communications worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $53,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $373,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 767,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.28. 811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,612. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.25%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

