Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,798 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Trading Down 2.3 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 40,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

