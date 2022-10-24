Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 19,784 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.8% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Up 3.1 %
T stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 678,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,159,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on T. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
