Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 8,397 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 1.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 370,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 41,435 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 40,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 62,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.47. 224,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,910,467. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

