EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,271 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $54,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after acquiring an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after acquiring an additional 502,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after acquiring an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.27.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $134.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

