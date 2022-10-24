Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

EQC opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -363.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

