Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQCGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

EQC opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -363.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Earnings History for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

