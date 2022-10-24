Ergo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. Ergo has a market cap of $117.51 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00009920 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,297.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021090 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00272272 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00117107 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00740499 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.00560162 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00242271 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,381,050 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
