Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Up 5.9%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.22. 19,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,157,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 8,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,871.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,790 shares of company stock worth $33,920. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 259,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

