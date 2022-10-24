Estate Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,497 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after buying an additional 781,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $62.51 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

