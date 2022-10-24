Estate Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 9,104 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in American Financial Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in American Financial Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $129.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.87.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

