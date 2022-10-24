Estate Counselors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,453 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $276.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

