Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,160 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $88.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.69. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.14 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
