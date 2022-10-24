Estate Counselors LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $193.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

