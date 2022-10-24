Estate Counselors LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,940 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $83.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

