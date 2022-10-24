Estate Counselors LLC Has $9.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $126.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.55 and a 200-day moving average of $136.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

