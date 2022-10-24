Estate Counselors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,210 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.1% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $45.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

