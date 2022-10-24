Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 28,685 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after buying an additional 239,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after buying an additional 147,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VTV opened at $131.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.